<strong>Gold Coast:</strong> Indian opener Smriti Mandhana said that her team respects the decision of Punam Raut walking out despite the umpire Phillip Gillespie shaking his head on day two of the one-off Test against Australia in Metricon Stadium on Friday. On a day when Smriti made her first Test century, the cricketing world was abuzz with varied opinions on Punams decision to walk off. <p></p> <p></p>The incident took place in the 81st over of India's innings when Punam, batting on 36 off 165 balls, decided to walk off after believing to have nicked left-arm Sophie Molineux behind to wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. Punam stretched forward to block the delivery but the ball spun away and went behind to Alyssa. The Australians didn't appeal whole-heartedly but Punam had walked away by then. <p></p> <p></p>"First we reacted, like, 'Oh, why did she do that?' But, then, of course, it's something that we all respect a lot. I think she has earned a lot of respect from all the team-mates that she actually walked out. And I don't know how many people would actually do that in cricket at the moment - men's or women's," said Smriti to reporters after the day's play was brought to a close due to rain. <p></p> <p></p>"Nowadays people walk out because there is DRS. But when there is no DRS and to walk out, I don't know. So, definitely she has earned a lot of respect from us, but, yeah, the first reaction was, 'Oh, was it actually an edge or why did she walk?' That was out first reaction," added Smriti. <p></p> <p></p>When the Punam walk-off question was put to Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, she said, "Yeah, there seem to be a really faint edge. That's very much at her discretion whether or not she wanted to walk. And she did so, I suppose so from our point of view it's just acknowledging that. Besides that, there wasn't too much conversation about it." <p></p> <p></p>When batter Beth Mooney was asked by the commentators whether she would have walked, she instantly replied, "Nup, no chance." <p></p> <p></p>Punam was playing her first game of the tour to Australia. She didn't feature in the ODI series at Mackay and isn't a part of the squad of the T20I series in Gold Coast coming after the pink-ball Test.