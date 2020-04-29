England Test skipper Joe Root on Tuesday confessed of being sledged on a number of occasions by his teammates. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Root revealed his teammates used to compare him with a renowned talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres.

Root also revealed the comparisons were made as they felt I resemble her.

“I’ve been called Ellen DeGeneres on a number of occasions over the course of my career,” said Root.

“I think there’s a likeness there,” he added.

During the interview, the 29-year-old also picked ”Mardy Bum” by the Arctic Monkeys and ”She Moves In Her Own Way” by the Kooks as his opening two ”Mancave Anthems” as his favourite songs from his growing up years.

Root, as an ambassador of the game and a national hero, spread awareness among the citizens about the coronavirus crisis in an open letter addressed to the British public. He asked citizens to work as a team during this period to win the fight against the pandemic.

“But over the last few weeks I’m sure that many of you, like us, have experienced intense emotions as the pandemic has spread. Perhaps you have lost a loved one, fear for someone who is ill or are sick yourself,” he wrote in the letter.

“Perhaps you are worried about families and friends and are anxious about what the future holds. Never has teamwork been more important in our society,” Root wrote further.

Meanwhile, in England, cricket remains suspended till July 1 because of the pandemic. There is also uncertainty over the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place in Australia later this year.