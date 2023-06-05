Advertisement

'I've To Raise My Game Against Australia': Virat Kohli Ready To Face Aussie Challenge In WTC Final

Virat Kohli said that Australia are a very skilled team and he will have to raise his game to perform well in the WTC final. Kohli added that rivalry with Australia has turned into respect.

'I've To Raise My Game Against Australia': Virat Kohli Ready To Face Aussie Challenge In WTC Final
Updated: June 5, 2023 2:44 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

London: Team India is all geared up to face Australia in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval starting on June 7. With Rohit Sharma not in the best of form and KL Rahul injured, India will pin their hopes on Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, their three most in-form batters. Gill has been rocking world cricket with scintillating display, scoring centuries in all formats this year, including a double hundred against New Zealand.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been in fine touch as well, having played for Sussex in the County Championship. However, Virat Kohli will be the main man for India with the bat. Kohli went through a lean patch between 2019-22 but is back to his brutal best. Kohli recently scored two back-to-back centuries in the IPL.

Kohli has enjoyed great success against Australia, scoring 1979 runs in 19 matches, including 8 centuries. Kohli likes to fight fire with fire and has a bit of an Aussie attitude as well. Speaking about the Aussies, Kohli said that he will have to raise his game against Australia in the WTC final.

"I've to raise and elevate my game against Australia. They're very competitive, and their skill set is very high. My motivation increases even more now, I've to give my best against them".

Virat Kohli further said that earlier, the India vs Australia was seen as a rivalry but the twin series wins over Australia in Australia has turned rivalry into respect. "In the beginning the rivalry was seen between India and Australia. But after we won two Test series in Australia, the rivalry has turned into respect. Now when you play against Australia, The respect is visible, that they beat us back to back in Tests".

Virat further said that the team that is able to adapt and adjust to the conditions better will win the WTC final. "This is just one match in WTC Final, whenever team is able to adjust and adapt the conditions and pitch will win the match. Adaptability is the key. And This is the beauty of WTC Final"

Virat added that the toughest part of playing cricket in England is choosing the ball you want to hit. Kohli said that technique is key to performing well in England.

"The toughest part about in seaming and swing conditions in England is about choosing the ball you need to hit. Playing with solid technique. The balance is very important what ball to leave and what all to defend, what ball to hit"

Also Read

More News ›
'I've To Raise My Game Against Australia': Virat Kohli Ready To Face Aussie Challenge In WTC Final
Rohit Sharma Set To Join Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni In Elite List Of Indian Skippers
I Think They'll Pick...: Ricky Ponting Makes Big Prediction About India's WTC Final XI
'Virat Kohli Has Weakness In His Batting, Shubman Gill Is Like Sachin Tendulkar': Mohammad Kaif's Colossal Remark
Ishan Kishan Or KS Bharat? Sunil Gavaskar Picks India's WK For WTC Final
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

Kolhapur Tuskers To Show Their Might In MPL Men's T20 Cricket Tournament

Kolhapur Tuskers To Show Their Might In MPL Men's T20 Cricke...

Rohit Sharma Set To Join Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni In Elite List Of Indian Skippers

Rohit Sharma Set To Join Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni In Elite List O...

Yash Dayal Invites Huge Controversy After Reportedly Sharing Communal Instagram Story

Yash Dayal Invites Huge Controversy After Reportedly Sharing...

I Think They'll Pick...: Ricky Ponting Makes Big Prediction About India's WTC Final XI

I Think They'll Pick...: Ricky Ponting Makes Big Prediction ...

'Virat Kohli Has Weakness In His Batting, Shubman Gill Is Like Sachin Tendulkar': Mohammad Kaif's Colossal Remark

'Virat Kohli Has Weakness In His Batting, Shubman Gill Is Li...

Advertisement