'I've To Raise My Game Against Australia': Virat Kohli Ready To Face Aussie Challenge In WTC Final

Virat Kohli said that Australia are a very skilled team and he will have to raise his game to perform well in the WTC final. Kohli added that rivalry with Australia has turned into respect.

London: Team India is all geared up to face Australia in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval starting on June 7. With Rohit Sharma not in the best of form and KL Rahul injured, India will pin their hopes on Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, their three most in-form batters. Gill has been rocking world cricket with scintillating display, scoring centuries in all formats this year, including a double hundred against New Zealand.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been in fine touch as well, having played for Sussex in the County Championship. However, Virat Kohli will be the main man for India with the bat. Kohli went through a lean patch between 2019-22 but is back to his brutal best. Kohli recently scored two back-to-back centuries in the IPL.

Kohli has enjoyed great success against Australia, scoring 1979 runs in 19 matches, including 8 centuries. Kohli likes to fight fire with fire and has a bit of an Aussie attitude as well. Speaking about the Aussies, Kohli said that he will have to raise his game against Australia in the WTC final.

"I've to raise and elevate my game against Australia. They're very competitive, and their skill set is very high. My motivation increases even more now, I've to give my best against them".

Virat Kohli further said that earlier, the India vs Australia was seen as a rivalry but the twin series wins over Australia in Australia has turned rivalry into respect. "In the beginning the rivalry was seen between India and Australia. But after we won two Test series in Australia, the rivalry has turned into respect. Now when you play against Australia, The respect is visible, that they beat us back to back in Tests".

Virat further said that the team that is able to adapt and adjust to the conditions better will win the WTC final. "This is just one match in WTC Final, whenever team is able to adjust and adapt the conditions and pitch will win the match. Adaptability is the key. And This is the beauty of WTC Final"

Virat added that the toughest part of playing cricket in England is choosing the ball you want to hit. Kohli said that technique is key to performing well in England.