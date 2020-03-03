Jab India Mein Yeh Log Aayengey, Tab Dikha Doonga: Virat Kohli to Team After New Zealand Whitewash

India suffered a humiliating 0-2 loss against hosts New Zealand after they were defeated in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch by seven wickets on Monday. It was India’s first Test series loss since the tour of England in 2018.

It may not have affected their number one position in the ongoing ICC Test Championship, but it hurt them.

According to a report in Indian Express, the 31-year-old, who was standing at slips was heard saying “Jab India mein yeh log aayenge, tab dikha doonga (I will show them when they come to India).”

As the premier batsman of the side, he failed to make an impact as he scored 38 runs in four outings which also saw him slip to the second spot in the ICC Test batsman rankings.

Surprisingly, the ICC Spirit of cricket awardee also snapped at a journalist who questioned him on his on-field behaviour after he gave his opposite number Kane Williamson a send-off and he also swore at the crowd.

Here is how the event panned out between Kohli and the journalist.

Reporter: Virat, what’s your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?

Virat Kohli: What do you think?

Reporter: I asked you the question?

Virat Kohli: I am asking you the answer

Reporter: You need to set better examples

During the presser, Kohli also admitted that it was a collective failure on the part of the team and not one single individual could be blamed.