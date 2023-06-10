"Jab Upar Wala Akal Baant Raha Tha..": Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Slams Indian Coach Rahul Dravid

The former Pakistan batter slammed Rahul Dravid and the Indian team selection against Australia in the WTC final.

New Delhi: Australia has dominated India in the World Test Championship at The Ovals in London. After three days, the Australian team posted a big score of 469 runs in the first innings and dismissed India for 296 runs. On the third day, the Baggy Green finished at 123 runs for 4. Star Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane's 89 runs off 122 deliveries helped India bounce back in WTC final but. despite of that Australia is still leading 296 runs

Former Pakistani Cricketer Basit Ali slammed the Indian team and their selection of playing XI. According to him, Men in blue lost the the game at the toss itself when they decided to field first. He also questioned fitness of players.

"India lost the match the moment they chose to bowl worrying about the first two hours. And the kind of bowling that was on display was just like IPL. By lunch, the Indian bowlers appeared so happy as if they'd won the match. All India can do now is hope to get them out cheaply and hope for a miracle in the fourth innings. During the 120 overs that India fielded, I could see only 2-3 players being fit - Rahane, Kohli and Jadeja. The rest looked tired," the former batter said on his YouTube channel.

Ali Slamed Dravid Said He Is Absolutely Zero Ali also criticised Indian coach Rahul Dravid, who became the head coach in November 2021, and claimed that he is a class player but is absolutely zero as a coach. He further questioned India's team management.