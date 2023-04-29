Advertisement

JAB vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST

JAB vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST

Best players list of JAB vs CIV, Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Cividate Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 29, 2023 11:44 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

My Dream11 Team JAB vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of JAB vs CIV, Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Cividate Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Janjua Brescia vs Cividate will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 29, Saturday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

JAB vs CIV My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Nasir Ramzan

Batters: Fiaz Ahmed, Vibhor Yadav and Zahid Ali

All-Rounders: Deependra Shekhawat, Hamza Saad, Kuldeep Lal and Rajmani Sandhu

Bowlers: Ahmadullah Safi, Haseeb Abdul and Sukhraj Singh

JAB vs CIV Probable XI

JAB: Farhad Ali(WK), Naeem Ahmad, Zahid Ali, Shazad Ahmed, Vibhor Yadav, Fiaz Ahmed-I, Hamza Saad, Kuldeep Lal, Usama Munir, Ahmadullah Safi, Haseeb Abdul

CIV: Sadat Ali, Usama Muzaffar, Isra Munshi(WK), Waleed Sikandar, Musharraf Muzaffar,Kuljinder Singh(C), Muhammad Arslan, Zain Ali, Qasim Qureshi, Ram Sunil, Babar Azan

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
JAB vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
CRS vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 25: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
KIN-XI vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST
KIN-XI vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST
CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Nepal vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs KUW Live Cricket Score, 1st Semi-Final match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Nepal vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: N...

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs OMA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Semi-Final match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Oman Live Cricket Score a...

CRS vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 25: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

CRS vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 25: Capta...

That's not what we require right now: Ricky Ponting Explains Why DC Dropped Prithvi Shaw

That's not what we require right now: Ricky Ponting Explains...

Kyle Mayers Hits Big Six Against PBKS, LSG Players Reaction From Dugout Goes Viral

Kyle Mayers Hits Big Six Against PBKS, LSG Players Reaction ...

Advertisement