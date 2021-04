JAB vs JIB Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia: Captain, Vice-captain For Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia, Today’s Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket at 08:00 PM IST April 17 Saturday

JAB vs JIB Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia: Captain, Vice-captain For Janju

Dream11 Team Tips

JAB vs JIB, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia: Captain, Vice-captain For Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia, Today's Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket at 08:00 PM IST April 17 Saturday.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Brescia match toss between Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia will take place at 07:30 PM IST April 17

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

JAB vs JIB My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ahmad (C), Nasir Ramzan, Janaka Wass, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Zahid Ali, Charith Fernando, Ahmadullah Safi (VC), Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Mohammad Afzal.

JAB vs JIB Probable Playing XIs

Janjua Brescia: Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Abdul Rehman, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Lovepreet Singh.

Jinnah Brescia: Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Faheem Nazir, Harsha Wass (WK), Nisar Ahmed, Hassan Ahmad, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Sukhwinder Singh, Janaka Wass.

JAB vs JIB Squads

Janjua Brescia: Ahmadullah Safi, Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Lovepreet Singh, Abdul Rehman, Bachittar Singh, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Saqib, Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Hasnain Mirza, Ateeq Khan Zakhail and Shiraz Utmanzai.

Jinnah Brescia: Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass (WK), Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Ahmad Hassan, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid and Mirza Ahmed.

