Jadeja’s bold India call-up question on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes viral after Ajit Agarkar meeting

The conversation around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise in cricket shows no signs of slowing down. After a sensational IPL season where he piled up 776 runs and finished with the Orange Cap, the young batter has become the centre of attention in Indian cricket circles. At just 15, his performances have not only impressed fans but also triggered serious discussion about how soon he should be drafted into the senior India team.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finishes on top, beats Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan

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Sooryavanshi’s IPL campaign has been nothing short of exceptional. His consistency and fearless strokeplay made him one of the most talked about players in the tournament. That he ended up being the youngest ever Orange Cap winner has only added to the hype surrounding him.

But more than the numbers, he has made a big impression on fans and the world of cricket. A lot of former players and big names in the game have come out and said about his ability and potential.

Even legends like Sunil Gavaskar have expressed excitement about watching him develop further, while Sachin Tendulkar has previously shown interest in seeing him play Test cricket in the future.

Having already been part of an Under-19 World Cup-winning setup and now dominating the IPL stage, questions are naturally being raised about what his next step should be.

Ajay Jadeja raises the big question

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja recently voiced what many fans have been thinking. During a conversation with BCCI chairman Ajit Agarkar at the IPL final venue, he strongly pushed the case for Sooryavanshi’s India selection.

“How much better can he perform? I saw the chairman and asked him ‘Mr. Chairman! When will you pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? If not now, then when? Irrespective of his age, how could anyone possibly bat better than this?” he said.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: On the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeating the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the Indian Premier League, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja says, "… This year both these teams gave a lot of fun. But only one team could have won…"



Further, onâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/Ax3LruqmKP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2026

Jadeja’s comments quickly added fuel to the ongoing debate about whether the teenager is ready for international cricket.

BCCI’s response and future plans

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also addressed the growing buzz around Sooryavanshi during the IPL final. While he stopped short of confirming a senior team call-up, he clearly acknowledged the youngster’s talent and bright future.

“It was a wonderful season… I hope the fans had a lovely time during this IPL, and congratulations to RCB for winning the tournament consecutively twice. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a wonderful player coming up, and he has a bright future. BCCI will do everything to get him to the highest level of cricket,” he said.

His statement suggests that the board is keeping a close eye on the youngster and is open to fast-tracking his progress if needed.

Selection still a work in progress

Despite all the hype, the selectors have taken a cautious approach so far. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier clarified that while Sooryavanshi’s performances were impressive, he still needed to move step by step through the system.

“We picked him for the India A team because he is young and immensely promising. The idea is to give these youngsters exposure. Yashasvi Jaiswal is already part of the ODI set-up as well. As impressive as Sooryavanshi has been, there are others who have performed strongly too. We are very excited about him and hopefully he can showcase his talent when he travels with the A team,” he explained.

India A call-up already secured

As part of his development path, Sooryavanshi has already been included in the India A squad for the upcoming 50-over series against Sri Lanka later this month. There were also discussions around a possible inclusion for the Ireland T20Is, but no final update has come on that front yet.

For now, the focus remains on his gradual rise through the ranks, but the pressure and excitement around his potential India debut continue to grow with every match he plays.