JAM vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers T20 Match at JSCA, Ranchi 1.30 PM IST Saturday September 19:

Jamshedpur Jugglers lock horns with Singhbhum Strickers in the 10th match of the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League 2020 on Saturday. Both sides have had contrasting fortunes thus far, while the Jugglers are placed second last in the points table, their opponents for the day, the Strikers are second.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers will take place at 1 PM (IST) – September 19.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

S Kumar, S Sagar, V Kumar, W Beng, A Hooda, A S Surwar, K Suraj, V Vikram, B Krishna, J Singh and S Singh.

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Shresth Sagar (WK), Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Ashish Kumar, Rishu Chauhan, Atul Singh Surwar, Md Nasim, Jaskaran Singh, Gaurav Mishra

Singhbum Strickers: Arvind Kumar(WK), Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh-I, Anshu Singh, Kumar Suraj, Roushan Nirala, Vinayak Vikram

Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM): Shresth Sagar, Robin Mondal, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Sushant Verma, Rahul Prasad, Ashish Kumar, Rishu Chauhan, Atul Singh Surwar, Sankat Tripathi, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Gaurav Mishra

Singhbum Strickers (SIN): Arvind Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh-I, Anshu Singh, Kumar Suraj, Roushan Nirala, Vinayak Vikram, Aaryamaan Lala, Ajay Yadav, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Shiva Singh

