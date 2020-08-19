Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks Live Streaming

Including the knockouts, 33 matches will be played between six teams for the glory. Matches will be played in Trinidad and Tobago and only two venues would be used the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host the tournament.

What: CPL 2020

Timing: 7:30 PM

Live Streaming in India: FanCode App

LIVE STREAMING: European Cricket Network and on FanCode

TV in India: Star Sports Network

Likely XI

JAM: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Philips, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ramaal Lewis, Asif Ali, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

SLZ: Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy, Kesrick Williams, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder

JAM vs SLZ Full Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (captain), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud

St Lucia Zouks: Mohammad Nabi, Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Daren Sammy (captain), Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy