<h2>Jamaica Weather Forecast</h2> <p></p>Eyes would be on the weather has rain has played a part in the ongoing second Test between West Indies and Pakistan. On Sunday, it would be nothing different as there are predictions of rain. This could get frustrating for the players who want to play competitive cricket. The predictions are for light showers which would mean it is expected to be a stop-start day of cricket. The humidity would also be on the higher side and that would make the playing conditions uncomfortable for the players. <p></p> <p></p>WI vs PAK Weather Forecast <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first. In two days only 74 overs were managed and Pakistan scored 224 runs for the loss of four wickets. The skipper of Pakistan Babar Azam hit a brilliant 75 after they lost their top order cheaply. Fawad Alam scored 76 before retiring hurt. <p></p> <p></p><strong>West Indies Squad</strong> <p></p><em><strong>Playing:</strong> </em>Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan Squad</strong> <p></p><strong><em>Playing:</em> </strong>Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas