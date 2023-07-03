James Anderson Retains Place As England Announce Squad For 3rd Ashes Test At Headingley | Check Full Squad

New Delhi: England have announced the squad for the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley, starting July 6. England have dropped the young pacer Matty Potts from the 17-man squad while spinner Rehan Ahmed also failed to retain his place in the squad.

Ben Foakes, continues to be on the sidelines despite Jonny Bairstow's average show behind the stumps. Ollie Pope, who picked up an injury on Day 4 of the 2nd Test has retained his place but it is not certain if he will find a spot in the playing 11.

Pope will undergo scans for the right shoulder and a call on his selection will be taken once the reports are out. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have also retained their place in the squad despite not getting a game yet in the two matches of the series so far.

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes series and need to win all their remaining games to win the Ashes. England have played bold cricket but Australia have been far too good. The hosts suffered a 43-run loss in the second Test despite Ben Stokes' magnificent 155 in the second innings.

Ben Stokes On Jonny Bairstow Run Out Controversy The Lord's Test saw a huge controversy erupt when Jonny Bairstow was run out in a bizarre way. Bairstow wandered out of his ground after ducking a Cameron Green bouncer and wicketkeeper Alex Carey under-armed the ball onto the stumps. Reacting to the dismissal, Stokes said that he would not like to win a game like that.

"When is it justified that the umpires have called over?," Stokes told the BBC.

"Is the onfield umpires making movement, is that enough to call over? I'm not sure. Jonny was in his crease then out of his crease. I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out."

"If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia, it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no."

England squad for Headingley Test