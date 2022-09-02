New Delhi: Star England pacer James Anderson is still going strong in international cricket. The veteran fast bowler recently wrote his name in history books as he became the first pacer in international cricket to reach 950 wickets. He achieved the feat during the second Test of the series against South Africa.

James Anderson is not just a serious competitor on the field, there is a fun side to him as well and people close to him often regard him as one of the funniest people in international cricket. In a recent Tik Tok video, the English fast bowler has a few words he has muted on Twitter.

In the hilarious video, James Anderson revealed the name of an Indian cricketer who remains muted on his Twitter timeline. He said that he has must India’s wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant on Twitter. Apart from Rishabh Pant, he has also muted Australia’s legendary pacer Glenn Mcgrath.

Rishabh Pant has drawn a lot of attention in recent times for his batting. He hit a lot of runs against James Anderson in England’s last tour to India. Rishabh Pant does have an unorthodox style of batting which has created a different fanbase for him all over the world.

On the other hand, Glenn McGrath is one of the greatest pace bowlers of all time in international cricket. He held the record for most wickets by a fast bowler until James Anderson surpassed him last week.

In the video, James Anderson also revealed a lot of other words he has muted on Twitter. These words are “reverse,” “sweep,” and “reverse-sweep.”

The list also featured the word ‘Clouderson’ which is a troll name given by the fans who claim that James Anderson only performs under cloudy conditions. The last phrase in the list was ‘worse than Steyn’.