James Anderson Suffers Groin Injury Ahead Of England's Ashes Series At Home Against Australia

New Delhi: England's fast bowling stocks continue to dwindle with news that veteran pacer James Anderson picked up a groin strain while playing in the County Championship for Lancashire.

As per ICC report, Anderson picked up the injury while bowling on the opening day of Lancashire's County clash against Somerset in Manchester and the 40-year-old didn't take the field over the final three days of the contest that ended tamely in a draw on Sunday.

Whether Anderson recovers in time to feature in the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's next month remains to be seen, while England will be hoping the durable right-armer is fit to play in the eagerly-awaited Ashes series against Australia that commences on June 16.

Hectic upcoming schedule leaves Ireland with plenty to play The England Cricket Board released a statement on Sunday confirming Anderson's injury and said the veteran will be monitored closely ahead of the hectic upcoming Test schedule.

"Lancashire and England seamer James Anderson has sustained a mild strain to his right groin during Lancashire's LV- Insurance County Championship Division One match against Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford," the statement read.

"Anderson suffered the injury on day one on Thursday whilst bowling and stayed off the field for the remainder of the match, which ended in a draw today.

"His fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland, which takes place at Lord's starting on Thursday 1 June 2023."

Anderson isn't the only England quick battling fitness concerns ahead of a busy home summer, with fellow pacers Jofra Archer (elbow), Olly Stone (hamstring) and Brydon Carse (back) all currently out injured.

Lancashire coach Glen Chapple believes the injury to Anderson is not a serious one and that the experienced pacer will be back playing shortly.

"Jimmy bowled really well in the first innings. He's just irritated his groin. I don't think it's anything too serious," Chapple said.

"We should be positive about his recovery, but obviously he had done it badly enough not to take any part in the game today.