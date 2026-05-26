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James Franklin reveals secret behind Nitish Reddy’s IPL 2026 success before SRH vs RR Eliminator

Nitish Reddy’s all-round performances have impressed SRH coach James Franklin, who believes the youngster has grown massively as a T20 player this season.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 26, 2026, 10:34 PM IST

Published On May 26, 2026, 10:34 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 26, 2026, 10:34 PM IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach James Franklin believes Nitish Kumar Reddy has taken major strides as a T20 cricketer this season and has handled added responsibility impressively for the franchise.

The young all-rounder has become an important part of SRH’s campaign with both bat and ball in IPL 2026. Apart from contributing useful runs in the middle order, Reddy has also played a bigger role with the ball and delivered at crucial moments for Hyderabad.

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Speaking ahead of SRH’s Eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, Franklin highlighted the improvements the youngster has made over the last one year.

Also Read: Rajat Patidar’s blazing 93 helps RCB to highest total in IPL Playoff history against GT

Franklin highlights Nitish’s improvement

Franklin said the previous IPL season helped Reddy learn a lot, especially after expectations increased following his India call-up.

Last year, Nitish probably took a lot of learnings. There were a few things, form (wise), probably didn’t start exactly how it wanted to for him. Obviously, there might have been a bit more expectation with having just recently been involved with India…” said Franklin.

The SRH assistant coach added that Reddy worked hard on his bowling and looked more confident with the bat this season.

He has done quite a bit of work on his bowling, he (has) looked as confident as ever with the bat in the early part of our campaign. In terms of the prep work, in the first couple of games he got some validation on that in terms of getting a couple of little cameo scores and partnerships,” said Franklin.

Bigger role in SRH middle order

Unlike last season, Reddy has often batted deeper in the innings and has been trusted with finishing responsibilities. Franklin said the all-rounder adapted well to the role and delivered valuable cameos for the team.

That just gives you that validation, as I said, that confidence as a batter to go out and perform a role. His role has obviously been slightly deeper this year as opposed to last year as well, sort of more (about) coming in with maybe six or seven overs to go at No. 5 or No. 6, and he has played some unbelievable cameos for us in finishing off innings and his bowling as well.”

Reddy has scored 264 runs and picked up seven wickets in 13 matches this season. Last year, he managed 182 runs and bowled only a handful of overs.

SRH using Nitish in multiple bowling roles

Franklin also explained how Hyderabad have used Reddy in different bowling situations depending on the match requirements.

He has been utilised in opening the bowling, he has been utilised in the middle, just again depending on what we foresee being the best match-up for him to enter the game. His contribution for us this year has been immense,” added the former New Zealand international.

With SRH preparing for a crucial knockout clash, the franchise will once again expect Reddy to deliver with both bat and ball on the big stage.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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