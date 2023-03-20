James Neesham Trolls Himself With Hilarious MURALITHARAN Joke After Mitchell Starc's Five-For Against India In Vizag

James Neesham said if frequency in picking five-fors is important, then he has a similar frequency to spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

New Delhi: India had a bizarre outing in the second ODI against Australia who trashed the hosts by 10 wickets. Indian batters had no answers to an on-fire Mitchell Starc who rattled the star-studded Indian batting to bowl out the Rohit Sharma-led side for mere 117. Barring Virat Kohli (31), Ravindra Jadeja (16) and Axar Patel (29), none of the Indian batters could reach double figures as Indian line-up fell like a pack of cards.

Mitchell Starc has been on fire in the ODI series. He was brutal in the first ODI as well and picked three wickets to put Australia ahead before Kl Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja helped India complete the chase of 189.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc picked up his ninth five-for in ODIs in the second ODI. Starc achieved the milestone in his 109th match. Waqar Younis has the most numbers of five-fors -13 in 258 ODIs. He is followed by Muttiah Muralitharan who has 10 five-fors in 341 matches.

Meanwhile, social media was all praise for Mitchell Starc after his fiery spell. Replying to one of the posts praising Starc's consistency in picking five-fors, Jimmy Neesham trolled himself saying if frequency in picking five-fors is important, then he is on par with Muttiah Muralitharan.

"So if frequency is important what you're saying is my 2 5fas in 67 innings puts me almost exactly on par with Murali," wrote Neesham. Notably, James Neesham has two fifers in 67 innings to his name.

Neesham is one of the most funny cricketers on social media and often leaves fans chuckling with his tweets and replies.