Japan make World Cup history, become first Asian team to achieve this feat in a FIFA World Cup match

Japanâ€™s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign received a historic boost on Sunday as they produced a commanding display against Tunisia to boost their hopes of making the knockout stage. The Asian giants were clinical from start to finish and created several records during a memorable evening at Monterrey Stadium.

The victory not only kept Japan firmly in the race for the Round of 32 but also underlined the progress of Asian football on the world stage.

Japan create World Cup history with four-goal display

Japan registered a commanding 4-0 victory over Tunisia in their Group F clash, becoming the first Asian team ever to score four goals in a single FIFA World Cup match.

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Before this contest, no AFC nation had managed to hit four goals in a World Cup game despite more than 150 matches involving Asian teams in the tournament’s history.

The emphatic win also stands as Japan’s biggest victory ever at a FIFA World Cup.

Kamada gives Japan dream start

Japan wasted little time asserting control over the match.

In the fourth minute, Keito Nakamura made a brilliant run into the penalty area before delivering a dangerous ball across goal. Daichi Kamada was ideally positioned to score from close range and give Japan an early lead.

The goal also set a FIFA World Cup record for the fastest scored by a Japanese player. The previous record belonged to Shinji Kagawa, who scored in the sixth minute against Colombia during the 2018 tournament.

Ayase Ueda shines with historic double

After taking the lead, Japan continued to dominate possession and create chances.

Their second goal arrived around the half-hour mark when Ayase Ueda was given too much space outside the box. The striker drove forward confidently before firing a powerful shot into the net.

Ueda was not finished there.

Later in the match, he turned provider by setting up Junya Ito for Japan’s third goal. The winger calmly converted to put the result beyond doubt.

The striker capped his fine performance with a late strike, becoming the first Japanese player to score twice in a single FIFA World Cup match.

Moriyasu praises Japan’s preparation

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu was pleased with the way his players executed their plans throughout the match.

“We didn’t know exactly what the opponents would do, but we didn’t focus too much on them. Instead, we prepared well for what we wanted to do and played aggressively,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu told DAZN.

The comprehensive victory moved Japan level on points with the Netherlands at the top of Group F and significantly boosted their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

For Tunisia, however, the defeat ended their hopes of advancing in the tournament.

With confidence growing and records continuing to fall, Japan now head into their remaining group-stage fixtures looking like one of the most exciting teams in the competition.