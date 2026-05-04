Jason Holder credits THIS stars for Gujarat Titans’ dominance after POTM show vs PBKS

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Jason Holder credited Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada for consistently ‘setting the tone’ with the new ball, saying their early impact has made his role in the middle overs more defined following his Player of the Match performance against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 on Sunday.

Praising the pace duo’s influence, Holder said, “They were excellent. They set the tone for us all season. Credit to both Siraj and KG. Their efforts have been outstanding.”

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Early breakthroughs make middle overs easier for Holder

Holder explained how those early breakthroughs shape the rest of the innings and highlighted their ability to strike at key moments despite occasional expensive spells.

“Even though sometimes they may go for runs, they come back and take wickets which is crucial in the powerplay. Makes my job easier in the middle after the tone has been set, but having said that I still need to come and execute,” he said, stressing that responsibility still lies in maintaining control and delivering under pressure.

GT bowling strategy focused on pressure and discipline

Outlining Gujarat’s bowling approach, Holder emphasised discipline and pressure-building over wicket-hunting. “The main thing is to keep the pressure on.. if you’re not getting wickets, keep the pressure on and bowl your best deliveries, stem the flow of runs and ensure you make it difficult for them to score,” he noted.

He also underlined the importance of preparation and clarity within the squad, adding, “Have talked a lot in the dressing room about what we wanted to do, how we want to adjust in certain situations and the boys have been doing an excellent job.”

On the personal front, Holder spoke about his recent focus on the shortest format and how it has shaped his game as he said, “Fair to say that (focussing a lot on T20 cricket in the last year), last year and a half I have only played T20 cricket, haven’t played Test cricket, I would still love to play Tests and haven’t closed that chapter yet“.

“Just been able to focus on T20 which has helped my game a lot. Have been able to be a lot more specific with my training and preparation. Just ensuring that I’m ready for each and every scenario,” he further added.

Holder aims to improve finishing and execution

Despite his strong showing, Holder admitted there were areas he wanted to improve on.

“Just executing when called upon, little disappointed that I could not finish the last two games. Still in a good frame of mind. That’s important for me. Just keeping a fresh mind, staying positive, understanding my role and just trying to execute when called upon,” he said.

‘Trying to make an impact’: Holder on his mindset

Summing up his mindset, Holder reiterated his intent to make an impact whenever required.

“With the ball it’s just about trying to make an impact, trying to execute as well as I can under pressure. So far it has been going well,” he concluded.

(With IANS Inputs)