Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has provided an update on the recovery statuses of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, claiming the two cricketers are making good progress and are expected to be fit in time for India’s series against Sri Lanka and Australia in January.

Bumrah bowled in the nets ahead of the second ODI between India and West Indies, and Mumbai Indians, who are closely monitoring his and Pandya’s fitness are quite satisfied with what they’ve seen so far.

“It’s good. He has stated training. He was in Vizag bowling to the Indian team at the nets. The MI staff is closely monitoring his progress,” Jayawardene said. “Hardik (Pandya) is making good progress too. I’m quite happy. Hopefully, they will play against Sri Lanka, or may be Australia. I am not sure how quickly they will come through. It depends on the medical staff, but as long as they are playing in January or February, it’s fine.

Injuries happen and it is about how they recover best and these two are more valuable for India than for Mumbai Indians. It is important we manage all that. (I’m) quite happy and everything is going right for us.”

Bumrah has been one of Mumbai Indians lynchpins having taken 82 wickets from 77 matches at an average of 26.59. During Thursday’s IPL 2020 auction, Mumbai Indians strengthened their fast bowling stocks getting on board Australia speedster Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 8 crore and uncapped bowler Mohsin Khan at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

“I mean, that is always going to happen, but we don’t put a lot of pressure on Jasprit, saying that he has to be always there. We have created a very good bowling unit around him. He doesn’t take too much pressure and delivers. You have to realize he is still young, so there is lot more to come from him,” said the former Sri Lanka captain.

“He is brilliant. He is learning. Every day, he is evolving, which is great. We want to create a complete unit, so we put a lot of emphasis on our bowling. Over the last few years, our bowling unit has performed really well under pressure. We won some close matches. In both finals – 2017 and 2019, we defended low scores. We are trying to create that culture and Jasprit is part of that.”