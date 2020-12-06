Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Yorker King as he Turns 27

From winning matches for India single-handedly to becoming the yorker-king, Jasprit Bumrah has zoomed up the ranks in his short career. In the absence of the experienced Ishant Sharma due to injury, Bumrah is currently India’s pace spearhead. In the past, India has not had death-over specialists with the ball and that has hurt the side on a number of occasions. But, with Bumrah on the side, India can boast of having the best in the business on their side.

As the yorker-king ticks another year and turns 27, here are a few interesting facts you may not be aware of about another inspiring Indian story.

Humble Beginnings: Another Indian cricketer who was not born with a silver spoon but ad to earn it. In the past, Bumrah shared an anecdote where he mentioned that he had merely one pair of shoes and had to stitch it time and again when it tore. He had revealed he could not afford another pair as he did not have the money.

Struck by Tragedy: Bumrah was seven when a personal tragedy shook him. He lost his father and was clueless about how to go about things. From then on, Bumrah’s mother who was a school Principal raised him single-handedly.

Dream Debut: Bumrah was a fast learner, he took up the game seriously when he was 14 unlike other cricketers from the past – who started earlier. In the 2013-14 season, he made his debut for Gujarat against Vidarbha and picked seven wickets in the game, and emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the state during the season.

The W’Right’ Spotting: Despite his unique action, Bumrah was spotted by former India coach John Wright – who believed in the pacer’s ability. He saw him during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and was impressed by the young pacer.

Dhoni Calls Him ‘Find of The Season’: After his debut in the blue in Australia where he impressed with the ball, then India captain MS Dhoni heaped praise on him and labelled him as the ‘Find of the season’. In no time, Bumrah became a regular in the side and is today one of the finest fast bowlers in the world.