Jasprit Bumrah celebrates 10 Years in International Cricket: A journey of belief and brilliance

Jasprit Bumrah turns 10 in international cricket. From a young debutant to India’s fastest bowler, discover how he defied assumptions to become a world-class star.

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah marked 10 years in international cricket on Friday and reflected on his journey. The 32-year-old featured in the second match of the five-match T20I series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. India currently leads the series 1-0, after a strong 48-run win in the opening T20I.

Debut and early days

Bumrah made his international debut in January 2016 in an ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, returning with figures of 2-40. He immediately made an impact, finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the T20I leg of the tour, helping India sweep the series 3-0.

From the very beginning, Bumrah showed his unique bowling style and temperament, which set him apart from most young fast bowlers making their debut on foreign soil.

Rise to the top

Over the past decade, Bumrah has become one of the best fast bowlers in the world across all formats. His remarkable ability to bowl yorkers under pressure, combined with lethal pace and accuracy, has made him a constant threat for opposition batsmen.

In Test cricket, Bumrah has picked 234 wickets in 52 matches at an impressive average of 19.79. In ODIs, he has claimed 149 wickets in 89 games at an average of 23.55, while in T20Is, he has taken 103 wickets in 83 matches at just 18.17 per wicket.

Bumrah’s best Test innings figures are 9-86, and he has recorded 16 five-wicket hauls in Tests. In ODIs, he has two five-wicket hauls to his name and also became the first Indian fast bowler to achieve the number one spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the decade

In an Instagram post, Bumrah said: “10 years of living the dream of the child who fell in love with the sport that made him feel alive like nothing in this world ever could. The journey of going against assumptions, opinions, and perceptions and keeping the belief alive continues, with the love and support of family and God. Waheguruji da shukr eda he baba ji mehraan bhariyaan hath rakheen. Satnam Waheguru.”

Awards and accolades

Bumrah’s excellence has been recognized globally. He won the ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2024. He also secured the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2024 for taking 71 wickets in 13 Test matches.

In the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, Bumrah’s outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award, with 15 wickets at an average of 8.26, helping India lift the title.

His focus now is on maintaining his peak performance as India gears up for future tournaments, and fans are excited to see what the next decade holds for the cricketing superstar.



( With IANS Inputs )