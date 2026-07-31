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Jasprit Bumrah cleared fit as India receives massive boost before Sri Lanka Tests

Jasprit Bumrah cleared fit as India receives massive boost before Sri Lanka Tests. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Press Trust of India |Jul 31, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

Published On Jul 31, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 31, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

Big boost for Team India as Jasprit Bumrah clears the fitness Test

Big boost for Team India as Jasprit Bumrah clears the fitness Test

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been cleared to play next month’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Jasprit Bumrah cleared fit ahead of Sri Lanka Test series

Bumrah was picked subject to fitness as he had suffered an impact injury during the recent ODI series against England. He had to sit out of the third ODI at Lord’s due to the injury.

“Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness Tests mandated by the COE. Hopefully he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team’s plans,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

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The two-Test series against the islanders will get underway on August 15 in Galle, and the second match will be played in Colombo from August 23.

Also Read: DPL 2026: Anuj Rawat aims for winning start as Purani Dilli 6 captain ahead of Central Delhi Kings clash

India face must-win situation in World Test Championship race

India need to win seven of their remaining nine Tests of this World Test Championship cycle in order to remain in contention for a summit clash berth.

Winning the Sri Lanka series by a 2-0 margin is very important before embarking on an away series against New Zealand which is expected to be a tough assignment.

Already, India are without the services of Harshit Rana, and Nitish Reddy, who are out with hamstring and quadriceps injuries respectively.

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the first Test with a hamstring injury and Akash Deep is in the middle of a long lay-off following stress reactions on his back.

Also Read: Suresh Raina pens heartfelt note for Ajinkya Rahane; Rohit Sharma and Gill join tributes

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

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