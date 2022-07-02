Jasprit Bumrah Goes Beserk As Stuart Broad Bowls The Most Expensive Over In Test Cricket

Birmingham: Captain Jasprit Bumrah had a field day against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground as he hit 35 runs in one over of their prime bowler Stuart Broad on Saturday.

India were in a strong position against England at the start of day two of the rescheduled fifth Test match and things got a lot better for the visiting side when Stuart Broad bowled the most expensive over in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah came into bat after the departure of Mohammad Shami and charged on the English bowlers. In the 84th over of the innings, he hit Stuart Broad for 35 runs which took India’s total over 400 runs.

Earlier, At 98/5, India were in all sorts of trouble, staring at a total that would have been way less than what they expected. But Pant and Jadeja shared a counter-attacking stand of 222 runs off 239 balls, with Pant producing a knock that will be remembered for long, while Jadeja played the second foil to perfection. England were stunned, bereft of ideas as Pant was spot-on with his targets to attack and then dominate a tiring bowling attack.

The duo began the final session by hitting four boundaries in the first three overs. The pick of those boundaries was Pant collecting a pair of backfoot punches through point off Matthew Potts. When Potts tried to trouble Pant with short-pitched stuff, he got in the line of the ball and pulled comfortably through fine leg successively.

The most audacious shot of the session was Pant dancing down the pitch and slapping James Anderson over his head for a fierce boundary. He played a wonderful innings.

STAT: Most runs off an over in Test cricket:

35 J Bumrah off S Broad Birmingham 2022 *

28 B Lara off R Peterson Johannesburg 2003

28 G Bailey off J Anderson Perth 2013

28 K Maharaj off J Root Port Elizabeth 2020