Known for his toe crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers, Jasprit Bumrah is often hailed very highly by fans and experts in the cricketing world. Bumrah is easily one of the most-sought after bowlers irrespective of the format he is playing in. With Team India gearing up for their next assignment, the India speedster is busy in honing his bowling skills but this time with a different action. In the latest video, Bumrah can be seen copying the bowling action of former India skipper Anil Kumble and pretty much acing it perfectly.

In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter on Saturday, the 27-year-old Bumrah can be seen emulating the action of Kumble and nearly nailed it. “We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93’s fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074’s bowling action and pretty much nails it,” BCCI wrote as the caption.

A legend of the game, Kumble had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.

He has the third-highest number of wickets (619) in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia’s Shane Warne (708).

Kumble is the second bowler in the history of international cricket after England’s Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match. He had achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

Kumble had bowling figures of 10-74 from 26.3 overs in the second innings of the Test match. Kumble is currently the head coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As for pace spearhead Bumrah, he was last seen in action in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. He will next be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning on February 5 in Chennai.