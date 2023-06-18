Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Make Comeback With Ireland Tour - Report

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to make his much-awaited return to the International Cricket with the tour of Ireland

Updated: June 18, 2023 12:27 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Team India's premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah is most likely to make his comeback to International Cricket with the tour of Ireland in late August, where they will play three T20I matches against the hosts.

"Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field," an official told News 18.

"Nitin Patel and Rajnikanth have been working very closely with Bumrah and keeping him on track during the rehab period at the NCA. Both are very experienced and don't want to take any chance with Bumrah in what is a very crucial white-ball year and also the start of the new World Test Championship cycle," he added.

