India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has married sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa. Speculations were rife that the wedding was happening over the weekend. The India pacer took to Instagram and shared the first pictures of the wedding - which has been a hush-hush affair.

"Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you," Bumrah wrote on social media.

Reports had suggested that Bumrah and Sanjana had invited only 20 guests to the ceremony and mobile phones were prohibited at the venue.