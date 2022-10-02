Jasprit Bumrah Not Suffering From Stress Fracture| Deets Inside

New Delhi: Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah is currently out of the Indian cricket team due to injury and is unlikely to travel with Team India for the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia. PTI had reported that the fast bowler will be out of action for four to six months due to a stress fracture. However, new details have revealed that it is not a stress fracture, it is a stress reaction.

“Scans by the BCCI medical team at the National Cricket Academy (in Bangalore) have revealed that it’s not a stress fracture, but a stress reaction which is one step less than a stress fracture. It takes 4-6 months to recover from a stress fracture, but normally only about 4-6 weeks to recover from a stress reaction,” a source close to BCCI said to TOI.

It is highly unlikely that the bowler will play for India in the World Cup now. Jasprit Bumrah’s is a big blow to India’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup and with Ravindra Jadeja already out of the tournament for the Rohit-Sharma-led side, India will now have to reassess their plan for the big tournament.

“If a squad member is injured between 16th September (initial submissions) and start of the support period (October 15), they can be replaced without going through the Event Technical Committee,” the source added.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said that the multi-national tournament is still far away and anything can happen. “Jasprit Bumrah is still not ruled out of T20 World Cup yet. The World Cup is still quite some time away. Lets not jump the gun,” Sourav Ganguly had said to RevSportz.

On the other hand, Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will travel to Australia with the Indian contingent on October 6 for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup, as per reports.