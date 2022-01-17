<strong>Paarl:</strong> Not KL Rahul, but India's new ODI vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is all set to speak to the press on Monday ahead of the white-ball leg. Bumrah's press conference will start at 3:30 PM IST. Following the loss in the Test series, the morale in the dressing-room is likely to be down and Bumrah may share some insights about it. <p></p> <p></p>There are many things the press would like to ask Bumrah. It would also be interesting to see Bumrah address the press for the official pre-match conference. <p></p> <p></p>What are the questions Bumrah may face at the presser? <p></p> <p></p><strong>Who Will Open?</strong> There is massive speculation over who will open along with stand-in captain KL Rahul. Will the side opt for Ishan Kishan or go for an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad or show faith in experience and pick Shikhar Dhawan. It would in all probability go with the experience of Dhawan. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;