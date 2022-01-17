Paarl: Not KL Rahul, but India’s new ODI vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is all set to speak to the press on Monday ahead of the white-ball leg. Bumrah’s press conference will start at 3:30 PM IST. Following the loss in the Test series, the morale in the dressing-room is likely to be down and Bumrah may share some insights about it.

There are many things the press would like to ask Bumrah. It would also be interesting to see Bumrah address the press for the official pre-match conference.

What are the questions Bumrah may face at the presser?

Who Will Open? There is massive speculation over who will open along with stand-in captain KL Rahul. Will the side opt for Ishan Kishan or go for an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad or show faith in experience and pick Shikhar Dhawan. It would in all probability go with the experience of Dhawan.