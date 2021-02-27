India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India’s squad from the fourth and the final Test match against England which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India stated that the pacer made a request to the cricket board to miss the fourth Test owing to personal reasons.

” Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test,” BCCI said in a press release.

However, no addition is made to India’s squad as Bumrah’s replacement for the final Test.

In the ongoing Test series, Bumrah played two Tests in which he picked four wickets all of which came up in the first Test. He also missed the second Test as a part of the workload management policy. While in the third Test, he bowled only six bowlers in the entire game.

India are currently leading the series 2-1 aggregate and a win or draw to seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav