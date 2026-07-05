Jasprit Bumrah returns to red-ball practice, shares intense training session on social media

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is preparing for a busy international calendar, with fresh pictures from his training session showing him back in action with the red ball. The seasoned fast bowler seems to have turned his focus to the upcoming assignments, which will involve both white-ball and Test cricket over the next few months.

Bumrah, who is currently on a short break from international action, posted glimpses of his practice session on social media, giving fans an encouraging update ahead of his return.

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Bumrah begins red-ball preparations

The star pacer posted pictures on Instagram from his training session in Ahmedabad, where he was seen bowling with the red SG ball.

Bumrah has been training at the Gujarat College ground alongside players from the Gujarat domestic team, including experienced seamer Chintan Gaja. Several of his state teammates were also present during the session as the fast bowler gradually returned to full-intensity practice after the IPL.

The training session suggests Bumrah has already started preparing for the upcoming Test season.

Rested from T20Is, set to return in England ODIs

The Indian team management has rested Bumrah for the ongoing T20I series against Ireland and England as part of workload management.

However, he is expected to return for the three-match ODI series against England, beginning on July 14 in Birmingham, followed by matches in Cardiff on July 16 and Lord’s on July 19.

The series will see Bumrah return to play One-Day International cricket for the first time since India’s appearance in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Following that tournament, Bumrah missed several ODI assignments as the selectors carefully managed his workload.

Test assignments await India’s pace spearhead

Once the England ODI series concludes, Bumrah is expected to play a crucial role in India’s upcoming Test commitments.

India will tour Sri Lanka for two Test matches from August 15 to August 27 with matches to be played in Galle and Colombo. The tour will be a major milestone for Bumrah as it will be his first experience of Test cricket in Sri Lanka.

Later in the year India will also travel to New Zealand for a tough two-match Test series starting on November 19.

Bumrah key to India’s WTC campaign

India currently sit fifth in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings with a points percentage of 48.15 after nine matches.

With several important overseas Tests coming up, Bumrah’s fitness and form will be vital if India are to improve their position and challenge for a place in the World Test Championship final.

The fast bowler has been one of India’s biggest match-winners in red-ball cricket, taking 234 wickets in 52 Tests. Bumrah has also taken 149 wickets in 89 One-Day Internationals, underlining his importance in all formats.

The return of Bumrah to red-ball training will come as a big shot in the arm for the team management and fans, with India to kick off a busy international schedule.