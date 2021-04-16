Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are surely giving major couple goals. The newlyweds took to Twitter and had a message for each other on the completion of the first month of the wedding, which took place on March 15 in Goa. Referring to Sanjana as his ‘best friend’, Bumrah revealed the silly jokes and the long conversations they have had in the past month.

Bumrah wrote: “One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend.”

One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend.❤ pic.twitter.com/yraFiVTciM Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Sanjana was missing Bumrah a ‘little more’ on the completion of the first month. She took to Twitter as well and shared a post. Sanjana wrote: “missing the husband and that cake a little extra today.”

missing the husband and that cake a little extra today. 😍🤤 . .#SanjanaWithASnackAndDessert . .@zegnaofficial pic.twitter.com/LXAI8Etv1n Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) April 15, 2021

Both Bumrah and Sanjana are back to work after their marriage. While Sanjana is a part of the IPL broadcast crew as an anchor, Bumrah is the key bowler for the Mumbai Indians. During the first MI game, Sanjana was supporting Bumrah by wearing an outfit of the colour of the franchise jersey. Fans spotted that and had reacted.

Bumrah looked in good form in MI’s first game as he picked a couple of wickets.

Earlier, Bumrah who had taken a break from international cricket – and Sanjana had kept their marriage under the wraps amid the pandemic as only 20 guests were allowed at the wedding venue.