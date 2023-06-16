Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Asia Cup 2023 – Report

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played between August 31 and September 17

New Delhi: Star fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah who is out of action since September 24, 2022, is set to make a return to the Indian team after almost an year out when the team will travel to Sri Lanka to take part in the Asia Cup 2023 later this year. Bumrah, who missed the Asia Cup which was played in T20I format last year in United Arab Emirate is likely to get fit to return for the Asia Cup. This year, the continental event will be played in ODI format and will serve as a build-up of the ODI World Cup for the Asian teams.

Hours after the schedule of Asia Cup 2023 was confirmed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday, it has been reported that Bumrah along with star middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will be fit and available for selection for the six-team competition which will be played in a hybrid model this year.

The four non-India matches of group stage will be played in Lahore where the marquee India vs Pakistan clash and other super four matches will take place in Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, it has been learned that Bumrah has begun 'light bowling' workloads at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Bumrah is at the NCA for mainly physiotherapy. Bumrah's teammate Iyer, who is out of action since Ahmedabad Test against Australia in March this year due to a back injury is also healing. The report added that NCA medical staff is confident about Iyer and Bumrah making their respective comebacks at the Asia Cup in September.

Indian team missed Bumrah's presence dearly in the last one year. In his absence India suffered an embarrassing defeat by 10 wickets against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal on November 10, 2022, and then in the WTC 2023 final as well, the bowling attack looked clueless for majority of the game.