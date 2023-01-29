Jasprit Bumrah To Make Comeback In IND vs AUS ODI Series, Sanju Samson Also In Fray For Selection
Along with Bumrah, Sanju Samson is also in line to make a comeback to the Indian team.
New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return to the Indian team for the ODI series against Australia. Also, Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has recovered from his knee injury and is in fray for selection in the Indian squad for white-ball series. "Sanju has returned to the NCA for injury assessment. From what I heard, he is at 100% and is available for selection. As for Bumrah, it will take another month or so. We expect him to be fit before the ODI series against Australia. But it will depend on his progress. At present, he is not fit," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport on Saturday More to follow.
