Jasprit Bumrah To Miss IPL 2022 And WTC Final Due To Injury - Report

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022, having last played against Australia. The injury saw him miss several key tournaments, including the T20 World Cup.

New Delhi: Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and the following World Test Championship final. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah's injury is serious and the pacer is unlikely to get fit for the IPL and WTC final, which will be played at the Oval from June 7. Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022, having last played against Australia. The injury saw him miss several key tournaments, including the T20 World Cup.

As per BCCI sources, the Board wants Bumrah to be fit for the marquee 50-Over World Cup in India and will not rush him to action. It was earlier expected that Bumrah will return for the IPL where his workload will be managed, however, things have not gone as per plans and his return is likely to be further pushed. The pacer could return to action in the Asia Cup 2023

He was set to return in the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but was ruled out after failing to return in time. He was then ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well.

Meanwhile, Bumrah's loss will be a massive blow to Mumbai Indians who are looking to bounce back after a disasyerous outing last season.

