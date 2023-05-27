Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah To Return In Action Soon, Shares Post Hinting Much-Awaited Comeback

Jasprit Bumrah shared an interesting Instagram post on Saturday hinting towards his comeback after being out of action for nearly ten months

Updated: May 27, 2023 8:57 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: The Indian premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah shared an interesting Instagram post on Saturday hinting towards his comeback after being out of action for nearly ten months. Bumrah has been out of cricketing action since September 2022 due to a stress fracture in his back.

The star bowler posted a picture of bowling spikes on Instagram and wrote, "Hello friend, we meet again." In the post, his Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians also commented, "Hello friend."

 

Bumrah is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since April after he completed his back surgery in New Zealand in March. The pacer, who missed the T20 World Cup 2022, was going to get back to competitive cricket in January.

He was even named in the Indian ODI team for the Sri Lanka series in January. However, was subsequently precluded before the beginning of the series. Bumrah missed the Boundary Gavaskar Trophy and the ODI series against Australia along with the IPL 2023.

Bumrah To Miss WTC Final

Team India is set to take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship starting from June 7 at the Oval. This is the Indian team's second consecutive attempt at the prestigious title, meanwhile first for Australia.

Rohit Sharma and company will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah along with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant. The trio of Bumrah, Iyer, and Rahul are expected to return to cricketing action prior to the ODI World Cup but Pant will be out of action for an indefinite period.

