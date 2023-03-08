Jasprit Bumrah To Take Six Months Recovery Time After Successful Back Surgery In New Zealand - Report
Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has undergone a successful back surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand. As per the recent reports, the pacer would at least take 24 weeks (6 months) of maximum recovery time
New Delhi: Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has undergone a successful back surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand. As per the recent reports, the pacer would at least take 24 weeks (6 months) of maximum recovery time to be able to bowl again in nets.
The reports that came from Cricbuzz said that the surgery was done by Dr. Rowan Schouten, a noted orthopedic surgeon attached to the Forte Orthopaedics Hospital in Christchurch. The same surgeon has helped and worked on the likes of Jofra Archer, James Pattinson, and Jason Behrendorff.
The recovery time for Bumrah is somewhere between 20 and 24 weeks, which means he could miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in London, should India qualify.
The right-arm quick last played for India in a T20I against Australia, on September 25, 2022, and went to miss the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup due to his back injury. The current priority of the BCCI management is to get Bumrah ready for the World Cup in October-November.
Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowling assets of Team India currently and his absence from playing 11 has troubled the Indian team a lot during big contests. Hopefully, the pacer would be fit soon and be back bowling in the Indian colours.
IPL franchise Mumbai Indians are also in deep trouble as after the star pacer the star Australian pacer is also likely to miss the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league due to an injury-related issue.
