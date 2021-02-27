India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was released by the Board of Control of Cricket in India ahead of the fourth and final Test against England in Motera, Ahmedabad. Bumrah pulled out of the fourth Test citing ‘personal reasons’. Given the value he adds to the bowling outfit of India, he would certainly be missed.

He may not have picked up wickets in the third Test at Motera, as the pitch gave assistance to spinners. And the Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel steamrolled the visiting side. Bumrah was not needed to play a big role as the pink-ball game was over in under two days.

So, with Bumrah not available for selection – who could replace him?

Mohammed Siraj: If India is looking for a similar kind of replacement then Siraj comes into the fray. He has shown he has it in him to bowl at a stretch and can pick wickets in his limited international career. He was a part of the side in the first Test where he picked up a wicket as well. He then made way for Jasprit Bumrah – who came back in the side for the second Test. The management could back him considering with every match he will learn.

Umesh Yadav: The veteran has been brought back in the squad in the third Test but did not feature in the playing XI as Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah edged him to the side. With Bumrah set to miss the last Test, Umesh would feel he would be in with a chance of making the XI – but again – he would have competition from Siraj. The senior pacer has 148 wickets to his name in 48 Tests.

India leads the four-match Test series 2-1. With the 10-wicket win in the third Test, India knocked England out of the ICC World Test Championship final race.