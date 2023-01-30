Jasprit Toh Afridi Ke Pass Bhi Nahi Aata: Ex Pakistan Star's Shocking Take On Bumrah vs Afridi Comparison

Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah are among the world's greatest fast bowlers. Currently, both the stars are struggling due to injuries. Shaheen has been troubled with knee issues, whereas Bumrah suffered back injury.

In 30 Tests, the 29-year-old Bumrah has taken 128 wickets while in 72 ODIs he has scalped 121 wickets. Left-arm pacer Shaheen, on the other hand, has taken 99 wickets in 25 Tests.

Statistically, both the speedsters are equally good but according to former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq there is no competition between both. He told a local news channel that Jasprit is not even close to Afridi's level

"Shaheen Afridi is way better than Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is nowhere close to Shaheen's level," the ex-cricketer told paktv.tv.

Who is abdul razzaq ?? Seriously i donno him ? https://t.co/kiNjjgHf0s Leonardo (@Leonard10205149) January 30, 2023

Abdul Razzaq Bhai says Jasprit Bumrah is nowhere near Shaheen Afridi. Yes Bumrah has underperformed white white ball, But the number of Tests Bumrah has won India alone are probably more than the number of Test wins Shaheen has witnessed. Razzaq Bhai calm down ?? Anuj Nitin Prabhu ? (@APTalksCricket) January 30, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi was recently spotted in Saudi Arabi performing Umrah. Bumrah was added to the India squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month but was omitted 'as a precautionary measure' ahead of the first ODI in Guwahati.

Team India is currently preparing for Border Gavaskar Trophy which will be played in February and BCCI already announced the Indian squad for the first two tests, Jasprit Bumrah was not included in the squad.