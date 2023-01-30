Breaking News

    Jasprit Toh Afridi Ke Pass Bhi Nahi Aata: Ex Pakistan Star's Shocking Take On Bumrah vs Afridi Comparison

    Team India is currently preparing for Border Gavaskar Trophy which will be played in February and BCCI already announced the Indian squad for the first two tests, Jasprit Bumrah was not included in the squad.

    New Delhi: Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah are among the world's greatest fast bowlers. Currently, both the stars are struggling due to injuries. Shaheen has been troubled with knee issues, whereas Bumrah suffered back injury.

    In 30 Tests, the 29-year-old Bumrah has taken 128 wickets while in 72 ODIs he has scalped 121 wickets. Left-arm pacer Shaheen, on the other hand, has taken 99 wickets in 25 Tests.

    Statistically, both the speedsters are equally good but according to former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq there is no competition between both. He told a local news channel that Jasprit is not even close to Afridi's level

    "Shaheen Afridi is way better than Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is nowhere close to Shaheen's level," the ex-cricketer told paktv.tv.

    Shaheen Shah Afridi was recently spotted in Saudi Arabi performing Umrah. Bumrah was added to the India squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month but was omitted 'as a precautionary measure' ahead of the first ODI in Guwahati.

