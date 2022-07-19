Neeraj Chopra Reveals Secrets Of His Life Ahead Of World Athletics Championships

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is ready to participate in the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He will throw with an aim to win a gold medal for the country in the tournament later this week. Anju Bobby Gorge is the only Indian athlete to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships when she clinched a bronze in the long jump in 2003. Neera Chopra will look to increase India's medal tally in the tournament. He recently created a new national record of 89.94m at the Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden which has increased the hopes of Indian fans. <p></p> <p></p>Ahead of the competition, Neeraj Chopra got engaged in a rapid fire where he revealed some secrets of his personal life. <p></p> <p></p>"Most of my friends and relatives call me Neeraj only. However my mother sometimes affectionately calls me Nijju," stated Neeraj Chopra. <p></p> <p></p>He revealed what he likes off the field and his hidden talent. Neeraj Chopra said, "I like shopping. I don't know if I have any surprising hidden talents but after my ads some people have started to compliment me that I may have a talent for acting as well." <p></p> <p></p>The Javelin thrower also spoke about his favourite athlete. He revealed, "Zelezny is of course the world-record holder in javelin event and I got a chance to meet him in Europe as well as have been interacting with him in Eugene as well." <p></p> <p></p>"Volleyball was my first love when I started playing sports in my village. We played a lot of 'desi-volleyball' with different rules in our village. I have played kabaddi and of course cricket as well, but javelin was the only sport that I took up professionally," said Neeraj Chopra. <p></p> <p></p>He is a really successful player as he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. However, the Indian athlete won't stop doing hard work. "Win or lose I always get back to hard work in training with the same passion. Ups and downs are always possible in sports and when I don't perform well, I always try to learn from my mistakes. My biggest competition has always been with myself only," concluded Neeraj Chopra.