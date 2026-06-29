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Jay Shah calls Cricket’s Olympic return a ‘Landmark Moment’ after LA28 qualification confirmed

ICC Chairman Jay Shah called cricket's return to the Olympics a "landmark moment" after the IOC approved the qualification pathway for the men's and women's T20 events at Los Angeles 2028.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

Published On Jun 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

Jay Shah Hails Cricket's Historic Return to LA28 Olympics

Jay Shah Hails Cricket's Historic Return to LA28 Olympics (Photo - Getty)

Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games is now a step closer to becoming reality after the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially confirmed the qualification pathway for the men’s and women’s T20 tournaments at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The announcement is being seen as another major milestone in the sport’s journey back to the Olympic stage after more than a century.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomed the development, describing it as a historic moment for cricket and saying the qualification system gives every member nation a clear path to chase the Olympic dream.

Also Read: LA28 Olympics Cricket Qualification Explained: IOC, ICC reveal pathway for Men’s and Women’s teams

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Jay Shah hails Olympic qualification roadmap

The IOC has approved the qualification structure for the cricket events at LA28, where six teams each will compete in the men’s and women’s T20 competitions. Five teams in both events will qualify through existing ICC tournaments and T20I rankings, while the sixth and final place will be decided through a newly introduced ICC Olympics Qualifier in 2027.

Speaking after the announcement, Shah said the return of cricket to the Olympics would be a huge boost for the game across the world.

Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games is a landmark moment for our sport and a powerful opportunity to showcase the very best of cricket to the world. The confirmation of this qualification pathway is an important step towards Los Angeles 2028 and gives Members across the world a clear and exciting route to the Olympic stage,” ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

Shah also believes the Olympics will help cricket reach new audiences and inspire the next generation of players.

The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of multi-event sport, and cricket’s inclusion at LA28 will inspire players and fans in every region. This is an historic moment, and one of great opportunity for our Members, as we continue to grow the game and take it to new audiences around the world,” Shah added.

Cricket returns to the Olympics after 128 years

Cricket will be part of the Olympic Games for the first time since its only previous appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics. The Los Angeles 2028 edition will feature separate men’s and women’s T20 tournaments, with each competition involving six teams and squads of up to 15 players.

The qualification system has also been designed to ensure balanced global representation, guaranteeing places for teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania. ICC events, world rankings and the newly created Olympic Qualifier will determine the remaining qualification places, giving emerging cricket nations a realistic chance to compete on one of the biggest sporting stages in the world.

With the qualification pathway now confirmed, preparations for cricket’s long-awaited Olympic return have officially moved into the next phase, taking the sport one step closer to making history again at LA28.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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