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  • Jay Shah pays emotional tribute after Shapoor Zadran’s death, remembers Afghanistan hero’s World Cup legacy

Jay Shah pays emotional tribute after Shapoor Zadran’s death, remembers Afghanistan hero’s World Cup legacy

Jay Shah shared an emotional message after the passing of Afghanistan cricket pioneer Shapoor Zadran. Here's what he said about the former World Cup hero.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 08, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Published On Jul 08, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 08, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Jay Shah Mourns Shapoor Zadran's Passing

Jay Shah Mourns Shapoor Zadran's Passing (Photo - AFP)

ICC chairman Jay Shah paid tribute to former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran following his death at the age of 38, remembering him as one of the key figures behind Afghanistan’s remarkable rise in international cricket.

Shapoor Zadran passes away after prolonged illness

Zadran passed away in India on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, a day before his 39th birthday. The left-arm pacer, who represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is between 2009 and 2020, had been undergoing treatment in a New Delhi hospital after being diagnosed with stage four Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening immune disorder. He had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in May after his condition worsened following recurring infections, dengue and a severe drop in his red blood cell count.

His health problems began in October last year, after which he was advised to seek treatment in India. With the support of Afghanistan star Rashid Khan and Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf, his visa was fast-tracked, enabling him to be admitted to a New Delhi hospital in January.

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Jay Shah remembers Afghanistan great’s World Cup heroics

Paying his respects in a post on X, Shah hailed Zadran’s contribution to Afghanistan cricket and recalled his memorable all-round display in the country’s historic first-ever Cricket World Cup victory.

Deeply saddened by the passing of former Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran at the age of 38. Shapoor played a significant role in Afghanistan’s remarkable rise in international cricket and will always be remembered for his match-winning all-round performance against Scotland in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, which secured Afghanistan’s first-ever World Cup victory,” Shah wrote on X.

Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire Afghanistan cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Also Read: ICC Rankings Update: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma stay No. 1 & 2 as England stars make big gains

Shapoor Zadran’s legacy in Afghanistan cricket

Widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Afghanistan cricket, Zadran played a crucial role in the national team’s rise on the international stage and will always be remembered for his match-winning all-round performance against Scotland that secured Afghanistan’s maiden Cricket World Cup victory in 2015.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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