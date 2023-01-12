Jay Shah Praises Prithvi Shaw’s 379, Mumbai Batter’s Reply Goes Viral

New Delhi: Young Indian batter Prithvi Shaw was on fire for his state team Mumbai in their 2022-23 Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Wednesday (January 11). During the Elite Group B match, which is currently underway at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati, the 23-year-old entered his name in the record books by making a big score of 379 runs. The right-handed batter faced a total of 383 balls and hammered 49 fours and four sixes during his stay at the crease.

Prithvi’s total of 379 runs is the second-highest individual score by any batter in the history of the premier domestic tournament. He broke Sanjay Manjrekar’s 32-year-old record of 377 runs, which he made during the 1990 91 season. Prithvi was struggling to make big runs in the last four matches, but in Guwahati, he roared back to form with a daddy hundred.

Prithvi has not played for India since July 25, 2021, when he made his T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He’s been making runs in domestic and franchise cricket for a long time, but he’s never been considered for the Indian team since then.

After Shaw broke numerous batting records during his stay at the crease on Wednesday, many former greats, fans, and experts lauded the Mumbaikar for his stunning show. In between all these praises, one was from BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who also took to Twitter to laud the youngster’s stunning show.

Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/0MsturQSpD Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 11, 2023

In response Shaw thanked Jay Shah for his appreciation.

Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard. https://t.co/RoDw5FbUEV Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 11, 2023

Shaw has made another case for his inclusion in the Indian team with his 379 against Assam. India is scheduled to face New Zealand in a limited-overs series in the second half of January 2023, and then next month it will line up against Australia in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy.