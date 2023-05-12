Advertisement

Jaydev Unadkat To Be Fit Ahead Of WTC Final Against Australia - Sources

Jaydev Unadkat will most likely be fit and available for the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennington Oval

Updated: May 12, 2023 1:41 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Jaydev Unadkat will most likely be fit and available for the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London, starting from June 7. The star pacer suffered an injury in the nets during Lucknow Super Giants' practice session and is currently recovering and undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

A source close to the cricketer told Cricket Country and India.com that the pacer will be fit before the much important clash against Aussies at the Oval and will be bowling again in the nets from Monday onward.

"He (Jaydev Unadkat) is recovering fast, He is currently at NCA undergoing his rehab. He will start bowling again at the nets from Monday, " said the source.

BCCI's Statement On Jaydev Unadkat

"Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage," said BCCI while announcing the squad for the WTC final.

Team India is already suffering from lots of injuries as KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer were not available for the selection. So, Unadkat's recovery is good news for the team and its fans as he is an experienced bowler.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

