Jaydev Unadkat's Emotional Note Ahead Of His 100th First Class Game

Updated: January 17, 2023 2:36 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Jaydev Unadkat returned to Test cricket after 12 years, he made a comeback against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Right after two weeks the Saurashtra captain made history with first-over hat-trick of Ranji Trohpy. In a recent tweet the left armer got emotional, remembering his debut match in first-class (FC) cricket when he suffered a really bad injury to his finger a day before the match but was really desperate to play and played with a bleeding finger-nail. He further mentioned that he player all his 98 match with the same passion. He also thanked everyone who helped him during his entire journey, and said he is proud of himself Unadkat performed extraordinarily in the last few seasons of the Ranji Trophy. In total he has 370 wickets to his name in 99 matches and will hope to make his 100th memorable.    

