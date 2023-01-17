Jaydev Unadkat's Emotional Note Ahead Of His 100th First Class Game

I so wanted to play & make my debut. I did play with a bleeding finger-nail, and gosh, that feeling was surreal! Today, 12 years & 7 months later, I can proudly say that I played 99 games with the same approach and passion that I had when I played the 1st match! Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 16, 2023

On the eve of my 100th first-class game, I want to take a moment and reflect on this journey which has been filled with emotions, passion & pride! I remember the moment when i made my first-class debut vividly. I had injured my bowling finger a day before the game.. pic.twitter.com/lUHoxubNeL Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 16, 2023

Before I step on the field tomorrow, while I would be grateful to the almighty & to a lot of people, I would be proud of myself for this once, for this was a goal that was close to my heart! Major bucket-list ticked off! pic.twitter.com/A9NaMRkT3Z Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 16, 2023

Jaydev Unadkat returned to Test cricket after 12 years, he made a comeback against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Right after two weeks the Saurashtra captain made history with first-over hat-trick of Ranji Trohpy. In a recent tweet the left armer got emotional, remembering his debut match in first-class (FC) cricket when he suffered a really bad injury to his finger a day before the match but was really desperate to play and played with a bleeding finger-nail. He further mentioned that he player all his 98 match with the same passion.He also thanked everyone who helped him during his entire journey, and said he is proud of himselfUnadkat performed extraordinarily in the last few seasons of the Ranji Trophy. In total he has 370 wickets to his name in 99 matches and will hope to make his 100th memorable.