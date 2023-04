JCX vs NCMI Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, 1st Semi-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait Ramadan T10 league, At Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 11:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between JK Super XI vs NCM Investments will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

JCX vs NCMI My Dream11 Team

Keeper : Asif Shahid Mahmood, Unnimohan Mohandas

Batsmen : Gurwinder Singh, Diju Xavier (vc), Lakwinder Satnam Singh

All-rounders : Mandeep Husan Lal, Nasir Hussain Syed (c), Nimish Lathif, Adnan Idrees

Bowlers : Sukhwinder Balvinder Singh, Imran-Mohd Ayoub-Khan

JCX vs NCMI Probable XI

JK Super XI: Lakwinder Satnam Singh, Asif Shahid Mahmood, Sukhwinder Balvinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Husan Lal, Riasat-Ali Anwar-Khan, Manpreet Singh Sukhdev, Atif Malik Rehat, Imran-Mohd Ayoub-Khan, Sunny Davinder Kumar(c), Mohd Sajan Noor Islam

NCM Investments: Diju Xavier(c), Manjula Prasan, Nimish Latif, Meezan Ali, Rubel Hossain-I, Suresh Sibyala, Roshan Buddika, Unnimohan Mohandas, Zafeer Ansari, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh, Muhammad Rizwan-Allauddin, Jithin Jose