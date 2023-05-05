JCX vs NCMI Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy, At Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 4:30 PM IST

Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy, JCX vs NCMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Jubilee Konaseema CC Vs Big Easy XI

My Dream11 Team JCX vs NCMI Dream11 Team Prediction Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023: Best players list of JCX vs NCMI, Jubilee Konaseema Dream11 Team Player List, Big Easy XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Jubilee Konaseema CC Vs Big Easy XI will take place at 04:00 PM IST

Start Time: May 5, Saturday, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

JCX vs NCMI My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Satish Kukkala

Batters: Ch Pruthiraj, Arfath-Ur Rehman, Sudharsan Bojjireddi, Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan

All-Rounders: Abdul Samad Mansoor, Hassan Arif, Rakesh

Bowlers: Arjun-II, Badar Khalid, Zaheeruddin Mohammed

JCX vs NCMI Probable XI

Jubilee Konaseema CC (JCX) : Satish Kukkala, Raja Sangati, Sreenivasulu Chinniboina, Buji Babu Rapaka, Ch Pruthiraj, Arfath-Ur Rehman, Kishore-Kumar Injeti, Jogi Chinna, Rakesh, Arjun-II, Syam-Babu Thote

Big Easy XI (BEI) : Ghulam Dilwar Khan, Manoj Supun-Withanage, Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, Renil Raj, Nawaz Khan, Sarath Saseendran-Somaletha, Arham Sheik, Barakat Ali Hussain, Badar Khalid, Zaheeruddin Mohammed, Aneesbabu Muhammed

