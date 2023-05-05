Advertisement

Updated: May 5, 2023 12:37 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
JCX vs NCMI Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 18
Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy, JCX vs NCMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Jubilee Konaseema CC Vs Big Easy XI
Best players list of JCX vs NCMI, Jubilee Konaseema Dream11 Team Player List, Big Easy XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Jubilee Konaseema CC Vs Big Easy XI will take place at 04:00 PM IST
Start Time: May 5, Saturday, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate
JCX vs NCMI My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Satish Kukkala

Batters: Ch Pruthiraj, Arfath-Ur Rehman, Sudharsan Bojjireddi, Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan

All-Rounders: Abdul Samad Mansoor, Hassan Arif, Rakesh
Bowlers: Arjun-II, Badar Khalid, Zaheeruddin Mohammed
JCX vs NCMI Probable XI
Jubilee Konaseema CC (JCX) : Satish Kukkala, Raja Sangati, Sreenivasulu Chinniboina, Buji Babu Rapaka, Ch Pruthiraj, Arfath-Ur Rehman, Kishore-Kumar Injeti, Jogi Chinna, Rakesh, Arjun-II, Syam-Babu Thote
Big Easy XI (BEI) : Ghulam Dilwar Khan, Manoj Supun-Withanage, Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, Renil Raj, Nawaz Khan, Sarath Saseendran-Somaletha, Arham Sheik, Barakat Ali Hussain, Badar Khalid, Zaheeruddin Mohammed, Aneesbabu Muhammed
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023
JCX vs NCMI Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, 1st Semi-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait Ramadan T10 league, At Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 11:30 PM IST
