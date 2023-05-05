Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy, JCX vs NCMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Jubilee Konaseema CC Vs Big Easy XI

Advertisement
JCX vs NCMI Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy, At Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 4:30 PM IST
My Dream11 Team JCX vs NCMI Dream11 Team Prediction Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023: Best players list of JCX vs NCMI, Jubilee Konaseema Dream11 Team Player List, Big Easy XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Jubilee Konaseema CC Vs Big Easy XI will take place at 04:00 PM IST
Start Time: May 5, Saturday, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate
JCX vs NCMI My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Satish Kukkala
Batters: Ch Pruthiraj, Arfath-Ur Rehman, Sudharsan Bojjireddi, Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan
All-Rounders: Abdul Samad Mansoor, Hassan Arif, Rakesh
Bowlers: Arjun-II, Badar Khalid, Zaheeruddin Mohammed
JCX vs NCMI Probable XI
Jubilee Konaseema CC (JCX) : Satish Kukkala, Raja Sangati, Sreenivasulu Chinniboina, Buji Babu Rapaka, Ch Pruthiraj, Arfath-Ur Rehman, Kishore-Kumar Injeti, Jogi Chinna, Rakesh, Arjun-II, Syam-Babu Thote
Big Easy XI (BEI) : Ghulam Dilwar Khan, Manoj Supun-Withanage, Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, Renil Raj, Nawaz Khan, Sarath Saseendran-Somaletha, Arham Sheik, Barakat Ali Hussain, Badar Khalid, Zaheeruddin Mohammed, Aneesbabu Muhammed
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
