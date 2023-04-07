Joe Root and Chahal's splendid moves amazed the netizens. Although the fans expected the spark from Yuzi Chahal, Joe Root's moves came out of the box and shocked everyone. Both of the them are playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023.

New Delhi: Star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and England batter Joe Root, who are teammates at Rajasthan Royals, were spotted killing the dance floor together on the remix of the song "Biba sadda dil mod de" at an event.

Chahal performed exceptionally well in the first game as he was instrumental in RR's first win in their very first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (4-17-4), and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of IPL, standing just behind Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who has stands tall wearing the purple cap as he has picked up eight wickets this season including a fifer in the very first match of LSG in the ongoing IPL season.

Although he proved expensive in the second game as he was smashed enough by Punjab Kings skipper Skipper Dhawan and proved costly (4-50-1), he will undeniably be the man to watch out for in Royal's upcoming matches.

On the other hand, Joe Root has yet to play his first match in IPL 2023. The obligation of including just four overseas players in the playing XI of the team in IPL is making the situations very difficult for him to find a spot in the playing XI.

Rajasthan lost their second game against Punjab Kings in a nail-biting finish by a bijou five runs despite the splendid knock of skipper Sanju Samson (42-25) and Shimron Hetmyer's 36 of just 18 balls as the Punjab Kings pacer Nathan Ellis came out of the box and bowled a phenomenal spell (4-30-4).

RR will face Delhi Capitals in their third clash of IPL 2023 on April 8 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, at 3:30 PM.