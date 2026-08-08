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Jemimah Rodrigues’ hamstring injury rules her out of The Hundred, puts Asia Cup in doubt

Jemimah Rodrigues' hamstring injury rules her out of The Hundred, puts Asia Cup in doubt. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 08, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

Published On Aug 08, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 08, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues out of The Hundred, Asia Cup in doubt

Jemimah Rodrigues out of The Hundred, Asia Cup in doubt

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the remainder of The Hundred due to a hamstring injury, which also places her participation in the upcoming Women’s T20 Asia Cup in serious jeopardy.

Playing for Southern Brave in the 100-ball competition, Jemimah made 143 runs in six innings at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 131.19, before the hamstring injury cut short her time in the competition. The franchise has now signed Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as her replacement for the rest of the tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ The Hundred campaign ends due to injury

“We can confirm that due to an injury suffered by Jemimah Rodrigues, we’ve signed Charli Knott as our injury replacement for the remainder of The Hundred. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jemi,” the franchise announced in an official statement on Saturday.

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The side is in second spot in the competition with 20 points and just behind table-toppers Trent Rockets. With the Women’s T20 Asia Cup set to happen from August 28 to September 13 in Dubai, Jemimah’s availability for the continental event will depend entirely on how quickly she responds to treatment for her hamstring.

Jemimah’s absence could be a blow to India’s Asia Cup plans

Over the years, Jemimah, who has played an important role in India’s victory in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025, has been a vital cog in India’s batting order with her ability to manipulate pace and spin and accelerate during the middle overs. India will get its Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A campaign underway on August 30 against Thailand, before taking on Hong Kong and arch-rivals Pakistan on September 3 and 5 respectively.

All matches of the competition will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. India have been the most successful team in the competition’s history with four ODI and three T20I format triumphs. If Jemimah is not fit in time, then wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia might get a call-up to the Indian team as her replacement.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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