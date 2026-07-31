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Jemimah Rodrigues hugs Fatima Sana amid India-Pakistan tensions after The Hundred clash

Jemimah Rodrigues hugs Fatima Sana amid India-Pakistan tensions after The Hundred clash. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

Published On Jul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

Jemimah hugs Fatima amid India-Pakistan tensions

Jemimah hugs Fatima amid India-Pakistan tensions

Jemimah Rodrigues played an important role as Southern Brave defeated Birmingham Phoenix by 24 runs in the Women’s Hundred at the Rose Bowl. After the match the India batter was also seen sharing a warm hug with Pakistan’s Fatima Sana, highlighting the spirit of the game.

Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 28 from just 18 balls and helped Southern Brave finish with a strong total of 140/3. Birmingham Phoenix, in reply, could only manage 116/5, handing Brave their fourth straight win of the season. Phoenix, meanwhile, are still searching for their first victory.

Brave shine despite Perrin’s fighting fifty

Southern Brave got off to a solid start thanks to an opening partnership between Lizelle Lee and Maia Bouchier. Lee scored 43 off 28 balls, while Bouchier added 45 from 31 deliveries. Rodrigues then played a quick knock at the end of the innings to give her team a good finish.

For Phoenix, Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana had a tough day with the ball, giving away 33 runs in her spell. Alice Capsey, Lauren Filer and Alana King took one wicket each.

Phoenix started their chase positively as Davina Perrin and Tammy Beaumont put together a 73-run opening stand. Perrin impressed with 52 off 43 balls, while Beaumont scored 22. However, after both openers were dismissed, the batting line-up failed to keep up with the required run rate.

Lee, Bouchier star as Brave outclass Phoenix

Lauren Bell gave Southern Brave the breakthrough by dismissing Capsey, while Sarah Glenn removed Perrin soon after she reached her fifty. Captain Sophie Molineux also made an impact with two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/24. Bell ended with 1/16 as Brave comfortably defended their total.

Ellyse Perry stayed unbeaten on 16, while Fatima Sana remained not out on five, but their efforts were not enough to stop Birmingham Phoenix from slipping to another defeat.

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Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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