Jemimah Rodrigues leads Delhi Capitals to a 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues leads Delhi Capitals to a 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Women Premier League 2026.

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 7 wickets in the 13th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 played at the BCA Stadium on Tuesday. This was DC’s second win of the season, while MI suffered their third consecutive defeat.

Team’s position in WPL points table

Mumbai Indians are second in the points table despite losing four out of six matches, while DC has won two out of five matches to secure fourth place. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has qualified for the next round, while the remaining four teams remain in the race.

Mumbai Indians batting performance against DC

After losing the toss and opting to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 154 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted overs.

Sajeevana Sajna shared a 21-run opening partnership with Hayley Matthews. Sajna returned to the pavilion after scoring 9 runs, while Mathews contributed 12 runs to the team’s score.

MI had lost both openers at the score of 21 in 4.1 overs. From there, Nat Sciver-Brunt, along with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, scored 78 runs in 58 balls for the third wicket. Kaur contributed 41 runs in 33 balls with 7 fours to the team’s score.

After the captain’s dismissal, Sciver-Brunt added 31 runs for the fourth wicket with Nicola Carey. Nicola was out for 12 runs, after which Sciver-Brunt took charge and took the team to the score of 154. She scored an unbeaten 65 runs in 45 balls, including 2 sixes and 6 fours in this innings.

For the opposition, Shree Charani took the maximum 3 wickets, while Marizanne Kapp and Nandini Sharma took 1 wicket each.

Delhi Capitals batting performance

In response, Delhi won in 19 overs. Chasing the target, the opening pair of Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee gave the team a solid start. They shared a 63-run partnership in 7.3 overs. Shafali was dismissed for 29 off 24 balls with 6 fours.

From there, Lee added 21 runs for the second wicket with Laura Wolvaardt. Lee fell just 4 runs short of a half-century, scoring 46 runs with 1 six and 7 fours.

Wolvaardt added 34 runs off 35 balls for the third wicket with captain Jemimah Rodriguez. The team suffered a third setback in the form of Wolvaardt, who made 17 off 19 balls.

From there, Jemimah shared an unbroken 37-run partnership with Marizanne Kapp, giving DC a crucial win and keeping them in the title race.

Jemimah scored an unbeaten 51 off 37 balls with one six and five fours, while Kapp made an unbeaten 10 off six balls. Amanjot Kaur and Vaishnavi Sharma took one wicket each for MI.

TRENDING NOW

With IANS Inputs.